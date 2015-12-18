This earthquake-proof bed is the stuff of nightmares

An animated video that emerged online and was first spotted by Gizmodo shows various earthquake-proof bed designs that are scarier than an earthquake itself.

The designs appear to be related to a 2010 Chinese patent awarded to inventor Wang Wenxi.

The beds sense when an earthquake is happening and lower the sleeper into a metal box that contains enough supplies to ride out the aftermath. A 2012 video from a Chinese trade expo shows a prototype in action.

It’s an interesting idea, but we have questions. How do you get out if the box is covered in rubble? How could you engineer the sensor to make sure it only goes off in the event of an earthquake? Is it even comfortable?

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.