Major Earthquake Strikes In Turkey

Photo: European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre

A major earthquake has struck in Turkey.According to Reuters, it’s a 7.6 magnitude quake just north of Van Turkey, which is a city of over 500,000 people (Wikipedia).



More earthquake data here at the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Some buildings in Van have reportedly collapsed.

Here’s another map via USGS:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.