Major Earthquake Strikes In Turkey

Photo: European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre
A major earthquake has struck in Turkey.According to Reuters, it’s a 7.6 magnitude quake just north of Van Turkey, which is a city of over 500,000 people (Wikipedia).
More earthquake data here at the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
Some buildings in Van have reportedly collapsed.
Here’s another map via USGS:
