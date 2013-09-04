6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Buildings In Tokyo

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake has struck Japan,

according to Reuters, citing Japan’s NHK.

Witnesses in Tokyo reportedly saw tall buildings in the city shake, Reuters reported.

There is no tsunami threat from the earthquake, according to NHK.

The quake was centered in Ibaraki

prefecture’s Kurishima — around 400 miles south of Tokyo — and hit at around 9:19 am local time, according to Bloomberg.

TEPCO, which runs the nuclear power plant at Fukushima that was seriously disabled during the 2011 tsunami, says there are no irregularities at the plant following this morning’s earthquake, Reuters reports.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.5, at a depth of 405 km.

