A 7.9 magnitude earthquake has just struck in the pacific off of the Philippines.



This map is from the USGS:

This Google Maps provides vivid detail about exactly where it is:

Here are more details from the USGS:

There was a Tsunami warning in effect, but it appears they are being canceled.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.