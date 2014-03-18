4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Los Angeles

USGSThe quake occurred at a depth of about 5 miles.
An 4.4 magnitude earthquake has struck Los Angeles.
The U.S. Geographical Survey revised the number down from 4.7.
The Associated Press reports that the quake struck at 6:25 a.m. local time and was strongly felt across the city.
Journalist Marc Ambinder, who tweeted the seismograph of the tremor, said that the shake was “more of a scare than anything else.”
The Los Angeles Fire Department has received any reports of damage so far.
