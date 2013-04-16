Massive 8.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Iran-Pakistan Border

A 8.0-magnitude earthquake has struck near the Iran Pakistan border, according to the United States Geological Survey and reported by Reuters.



NBC News notes witnesses say tall buildings shook as far as way as New Delhi, India, sending people running into the streets.

The Global Disaster

There are reports of secondary quakes.

We’ll have more informationa as it becomes available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.