Powerful Earthquake In China Kills Over 150, Injures Thousands

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit a remote region in China’s Sichuan province on Saturday at 8:02 a.m. in that part of the world.



At least 156 people are dead and around 5,500 are injured, Reuters’ Ben Blanchard reports.

The death toll is expected to climb as numbers come in from different villages, according to the Los Angeles Times, citing Chinese authorities.

This is the worst earthquake to hit that area since 2008, when a much more destructive quake killed close to 90,000 people.

Pictures show crushed buildings, blocked roads, and people gathering outside of their homes.

Rescuers try to remove rocks blocking a road after a strong earthquake of 6.6 magnitude hit Lushan county, Ya’an, Sichuan province April 20, 2013. The earthquake killed at least 56 people and injured about 600 close to where a big quake killed almost 70,000 people in 2008.

An aerial view shows houses damaged after a strong earthquake in Lushan county, Ya’an, Sichuan province, April 20, 2013. At least 50-six people were killed and more than 500 others injured in the earthquake, according to Xinhua News Agency.

People rest in a shelter outside in case of aftershocks, following a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake, at Longmen village, Lushan county, Ya’an, Sichuan province April 20, 2013. The earthquake hit a remote, mostly rural and mountainous area of southwestern China’s Sichuan province on Saturday, killing at least 102 people and injuring about 2,200 close to where a big quake killed almost 70,000 people in 2008.

Men carry injured people to an ambulance at Longmen Village, Lushan county, Ya’an, Sichuan province, April 20, 2013. A strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit a remote, mostly rural and mountainous area of southwestern China’s Sichuan province on Saturday, killing at least 102 people and injuring about 2,200 close to where a big quake killed almost 70,000 people in 2008.

Collapsed houses are seen after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Luzhou county, Ya’an, Sichuan province April 20, 2013. The earthquake hit southwestern China’s Sichuan province on Saturday, killing at least 56 people and injuring about 600 close to where a big quake killed almost 70,000 people in 2008.

People rest outside damaged houses after a strong 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit, at Longmen village, Lushan county, Ya’an, Sichuan province April 20, 2013. The earthquake hit a remote, mostly rural and mountainous area of southwestern China’s Sichuan province on Saturday, killing at least 102 people and injuring about 2,200 close to where a big quake killed almost 70,000 people in 2008.

Residents gather outside their homes after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake which struck near Ya’an city, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, April 20, 2013. About 100 people could have died or been injured in the earthquake on Saturday, close to where a massive temblor struck in 2008, killing almost 70,000.

