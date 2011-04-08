MAJOR EARTHQUAKE HITS JAPAN, BLACKOUTS IN SENDAI AND FUKUSHIMA

[Scroll to the bottom and refresh for updates.]



A major earthquake between 7.1 and 7.4 magnitude hit northeastern Japan at 11:32 Tokyo time. It was focused 60 kilometers below the seabed off Miyagi Prefecture, which also got slammed last time.

The quake has caused scattered gas leaks and fires. A few dozen injuries have been reported.

U.S. markets turned down on the news and Nikkei futures have plunged.

Tsunami warnings were issued, but then lifted an hour after the quake.

Power is out around Sendai and in parts of Fukushima and Yamagata. Even as two of the three local plants are blacked out, however, cooling activities will continue at Fukushima nuclear plant. No new damage is reported at the Fukushima nuclear plant or others. Workers at the Fukushima plant were briefly evacuated.

NHK reports Rokkasho plutonium reprocessing plant has lost off site power and is on emergency backup.

Bullet trains have started running again less than an hour after the quake. All highways are shut in Miyagi, local police tell Kyodo.

12:16 ET: Japanese officials say there is still a high risk of mud slides and collapsing buildings.

Here’s a video of the tremor in Sendai:

Here’s a map from USGS.

