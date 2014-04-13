7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Solomon Islands

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Solomon Islands this morning, just hours after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake occurred a few miles away.

The epicentre of the earthquake lay about 200 miles from Honiara, the island country’s capital, and occurred at a depth of about 20 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.

An earthquake of that strength could trigger a resultant tsunami, but early reports were mixed about whether or not that is a concern.

The Solomon Islands are located along the eastern edge of the Australian plate, which is one of the most seismically active areas in the world. Since 1900, there have been 15 earthquakes of magnitude 7.5 or higher in this area, which is where the Australian and Pacific plates meet.

USGS A USGS ‘shake map’ of the Solomon Islands during this morning’s earthquake.

