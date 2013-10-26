7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Japan's Fukushima Region

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 has hit near

the Fukushima prefecture in Japan, according to USGS.

Japan Meteorological Agency puts the quake’s magnitude at 7.1 currently.

The earthquake hit at 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, according to The Associated Press.

Japanese authorities issued a tsunami advisory for Fukushima Prefecture, expecting a 3-foot tsunami by 1:40 p.m. ET, according to the Weather Channel.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there is “no widespread tsunami hazard” for this quake.

A small, 30 centimeter tsunami hit the coast of Japan, but there are so far no reports of damage, BBC reports. Hiroko Tabuchi of the New York Times says that all tsunami alerts have been lifted.

Two years ago another earthquake caused a tsunami that reached heights of 133 feet in some places. The tsunami led to a meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear power plant that is still being cleaned up today.

Nuclear plant workers have been evacuated, Sky News reports.

We’ll update this post as we find out more…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.