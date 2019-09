Frankston Pier. Photo: visitmelbourne.com

An earthquake measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale hit the Melbourne suburbs of Frankston and Cranbourne this morning.

The Victorian State Emergency Service said there were no reports of damage or injury.

The SES said residents should be aware that aftershocks may occur.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.