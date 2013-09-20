5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan Near Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant

A moderate earthquake has hit Japan near the country’s defunct Fukushima nuclear power plant and strong shaking has been reported, according to The Weather Channel.

The earthquake registered a 5.3 on the Richter magnitude scale. There isn’t believed to be any danger of a tsunami because the earthquake was centered on land.

No issues have been reported at the power plant so far.

In 2011, an earthquake and tsunami caused radiation leaks at the Fukushima plant. The site was highly contaminated and nearby residents had to be evacuated from the area.

