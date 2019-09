Photo: U.S. Geological Survey

It’s violent on the Pacific this evening.There are report of at least one strong earthquake on the Baja Peninsula being felt in LA.



The link to the USGS info is here.

So far no reports of major damage.

More to come if warranted…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.