The company that makes these $400,000 overlander off-road RVs with up to 3 beds just added a dual-cab version — see inside

EarthCruiser has unveiled the dual-cab versions of its EXP and FX overlander off-grid, off-road vehicles for $US405,000.

The 2020 dual-cab homes on wheels are $US20,000 more expensive than the single cab versions.

The dual-cabs seat two additional people, but the interiors between the single and dual cab versions are the same.

The difference between the EXP and FX is the EXP’s pop-top roof that allows for an additional sky bed.

EarthCruiser has unveiled the 2020 dual cab versions of its EXP and FX overlander home on wheels for $US405,000.

The dual cab extension allows the vehicles to seat up to four passengers on upgraded captain chairs optimised for comfort on long drives, according to EarthCruiser.

According to a statement by EarthCruiser’s general manager Chad Knit, the company has been looking to release its dual cab iteration since the EXP and FX were first designed. However, EarthCruiser has only offered the $US385,000 single cab versions until this latest 2020 release.

The interior amenities in the two overlanding vehicles are essentailly the same between each other and their original single cab versions. The only difference between the EXP and FX builds are the roofs: the EXP is a pop-top that allows for an additional skybed, while the FX’s roof is hard-topped and fixed.

Despite this singular difference, the 2020 EXP and FX Dual Cabs both sit on a Fuso FE 160 chassis with a body made of marine-grade materials that reduce noise and interior temperature fluctuations, according to its maker. Although this new iteration is larger than the single cab, the dual cab doesn’t affect the functionality of the vehicle as it can still travel through all terrains and weather types.

This new dual cab design allows families and friends to travel together, according to Knight’s statement.

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser EXP Dual Cab.

Both the FX and EXP have a 168.5-inch wheelbase and 289-inch bumper-to-bumper length.

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser EXP Dual Cab.

It also has a custom suspension system that helps with stability during off-road adventures, according to its makers.

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser EXP Dual Cab.

Both vehicles also have a two-speed transfer case, two onboard air compressors, a skid plate, and front and rear air lockers, to name a few features that help the vehicle manoeuvre across several terrains.

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser EXP Dual Cab.

The off-roading home on wheels is powered by a 6-litre V8 Vortec engine that provides the vehicle with 297 horsepower and 361 foot-pounds of torque, all with a 60-gallon fuel tank.

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser EXP Dual Cab.

Despite the rugged off-road and off-grid capabilities of the overlander, the interior of the EXP and FX are comfortable, according to its maker.

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser EXP Dual Cab.

The home is 87.7 square feet in the 163.5-inch by 77.25-inch space.

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser FX interior.

The EXP and FX have an interior height of 82.5 inches and 77.25 inches, respectively, although EXP’s height is lowered to 60 inches when the roof is down.

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser EXP Dual Cab.

The full-size bed for the EXP and FX has 49 inches — or 26.5 inches when the roof is down — and 44 inches of headroom, respectively.

EarthCruiser Earthcruiser EXP interior.

To power its interior amenities, EarthCruiser included three 108-watt solar panels on the roof …

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser EXP Dual Cab.

… although this can be upgraded to include five 108-watt panels instead.

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser EXP Dual Cab.

Besides solar power, the EXP and FX also have a 400-amp hour lithium battery — with the option to upgrade to an 800-amp one —, a 3,000-watt inverter charger and an alternator.

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser EXP Dual Cab.

A second 280-amp alternator comes optional for faster charging while on the road.

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser EXP Dual Cab.

For clean water while off-grid, EarthCruiser included a water filtration and purified water system.

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser FX interior.

The dining space — which consists of a leather-topped seating area and a swivel table, — can be turned into a second bed to accompany the actual bed.

EarthCruiser Earthcruiser EXP interior.

There’s also under-seat storage hidden in the dinette seats.

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser EXP Dual Cab.

If two beds aren’t enough, a sky bed comes optional in the EXP and can be accessed with the roof is popped up.

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser FX interior.

The EXP and FX’s bathrooms include a shower and composting toilet.

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser FX interior.

But for those who’d rather clean off outdoors, both overlanders have exterior showers and water faucets, including one with purified water.

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser EXP Dual Cab.

The side windows, which can be opened, come with bug and privacy screens.

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser EXP Dual Cab.

The kitchen is equipped with a long fibreglass countertop, sink, dual induction cooktops, and over-sink cutting board …

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser FX interior.

… although there’s also a separate coffee bar away from the main kitchen unit.

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser FX interior.

The FX and EXP have several storage units around the interior and exterior, including exterior lockable storage boxes, interior under-bed storage, and cabinets in the kitchen area.

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser FX interior.

There are 110-volt, 12-volt, and USB outlets around overlanders to charge electronics while out on the road.

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser FX interior.

There’s also a control panel that allows occupants to check systems like the battery and solar charges.

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser EXP Dual Cab.

LED lights, including reading lights, brighten the interior and exterior of the home.

EarthCruiser EarthCruiser EXP Dual Cab.

