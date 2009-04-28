Powerful Earthquake Rocks Swine Flu Plagued Mexico City

An earthquake struck Mexico City this morning. It reportedly hit 6.0 on the richter scale. Quakes of that magnitude are officially classified as strong and are capable of causing severe damage.

Buildings in the capital shook but there are not yet reports of major damage. The scene on Mexico City, however, mirrored that in New York City as a military test sparked worries, with workers fleeing tall office buildings.

This comes on rumours that the mayor of Mexico City is considering “closing” the city. We have no idea whether that means evacuating the city or simply preventing outsiders from entering in a kind of quarantine.

Mexico is the second largest trading partner of the US and the 14th largest economy in the world.

Developing…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.