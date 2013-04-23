11 Places You Can Still Score Great Deals For 'Earth Month'

Earth Day (4/22) isn’t just about saving the planet –– retailers are rolling out a slew of ways for customers to save by shopping “green” during the month of April.



“I think everyone feels good about doing business with businesses that share the same values as you,” said Jon Lal, founder for coupon site BeFrugal.com. “The highlight is April, but some of these programs tend to run on an ongoing basis.”

Here are 11 places you can still save by going green for Earth Day:

15% off at H&M: Donate a bag of clothing to H&M and get 15% off an item of clothing of your choice. The clothing is either recycled, turned into raw materials for new products, or donated. Limit two bags. Year-round.

10% off new jeans at Blue Jeans Bar. Bring in a pair of jeans to donate to charity, and Blue Jeans Bar will slash 10% off your purchase. They up the ante to 15% off when you bring in two, or 20% off when you bring in three pairs of jeans. All jeans go to a local charity in your area.

$5 off at Sally Beauty. Who knew beauty tools had value on the recyclables market? If you bring in your old styling tools to Sally Beauty, the retailer will slash $5 off your new one ($24.99+) or $10 off ($59.99+).

Free M·A·C lipstick. M·A·C will love this deal. Bring in six M·A·C cosmetic packages and get a free lipstick of your choice in return.

And if you’re not interested in doing the leg work to get those deals, there are still dozens of places offering Earth Month discounts throughout April. Here are a few, courtesy of BeFrugal.com.

1800AnyLens Coupon Code EARTH20 gets you 20% Off Any Order, Expires: 5/1. Plus get 10% cash back.

Bambeco Special: Eco Friendly/Green Gifts Under $30, Expires Soon. Plus get 5% cash back.

Green Mountain Coffee FREEBIE: Free Earth-Friendly Filters W/ Email Sign Up, Expires Soon.

iTunes Freebie: Free Happy Earth Day App Download, Expires: 4/22.

Lenovo Coupon Code THINKGREEN saves you Up To $150 Off Select ThinkPad Laptops, Plus free shipping. Expires: 4/24. And get 3% cash back.

personalisation Mall Coupon Code GREEN10 gets you 10% Off Any Order, Some exclusions do apply. Expires: 5/30. And get 15% cash back..

Shoplet Coupon Code EARTHWK2013 helps you get 5% Off Recycled Items, Expires: 4/24. Plus get 5% cash back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.