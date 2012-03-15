Spectacular Satellite Images That Show Earth As A Work Of Art

Michael Kelley
Photo: Flickr/NASA Goddard Photo and Video

“Earth as Art 3” is an exhibition organised by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) that showcases digital satellite images of the earth’s surface chosen for aesthetic beauty rather than scientific value.The Wildling Art Museum in Los Olivos, California began showing the works on January 18 and plan to continue through May 13.

“Earth as Art 1” and “Earth as Art 2” were shown at the Library of Congress as well as in museums and art centres throughout the United States. 

We’ve rounded up some of the best images from the show, in case you can’t make it to California before the show ends.

'Desert Patterns' shows the patterns of the Erg Chech sand dunes in Algeria.

The Caicos Islands represent 2,370 square miles of 'Caribbean Luxury.'

People live in the tiny town of Sanikiluaq on the Belcher Islands in Canada's Hudson Bay.

'Algerian Abstract' shows the Erg Iguidi sand seas that stretch across northwestern Africa.

Fjords between mountains send 'ice waves' into the Atlantic in southeastern Greenland.

A small part of the 1,240-mile Great Barrier Reef along the coast of Queensland, Australia.

Rub' al Khali or 'Empty Quarter' is a sand sea near the border of Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Foxe Basin near Baffin Island in the Canadian Arctic captures 'ice stars' in its frigid waters.

Blocks of towns and fields meet swirls of water near Memphis in 'Meandering Mississippi.'

'Siberian Ribbons' reveals bogs, ribbon lakes and rivers around Russia's Chaunskaya Bay.

Population explosions of phytoplankton create 'Van Gogh from Space' in the Baltic Sea.

