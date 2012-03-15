Spectacular Satellite Images That Show Earth As A Work Of Art

Photo: Flickr/NASA Goddard Photo and Video

“Earth as Art 3” is an exhibition organised by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) that showcases digital satellite images of the earth’s surface chosen for aesthetic beauty rather than scientific value.The Wildling Art Museum in Los Olivos, California began showing the works on January 18 and plan to continue through May 13.



“Earth as Art 1” and “Earth as Art 2” were shown at the Library of Congress as well as in museums and art centres throughout the United States.

We’ve rounded up some of the best images from the show, in case you can’t make it to California before the show ends.

