Surreal Pictures Of The Sky At Night

Photo: Christoph Otawa, TWAN

The winners of an international competition to find stunning nightscape photographs, organised by The World at Night, were announced last week. Pictures were judged in two categories: “Beauty of the Night Sky” and “Against the Lights.”



The most impressive images either depicted the natural beauty of the starry sky or the problem of light pollution (when artificial light obscures the stars).

Jia Hoa won first place for his fish-eye picture of comet Lovejoy blazing over Australia in December 2011.

Stephane Vetter, who was the first winner last year for her image of the northern lights and the Milky Way over Iceland, won third place this year for her picture of the lights above Iceland’s rocks of the Arctic Henge.

