Earth And Moon Are So Bright In This Picture, They Make The Stars Invisible

Canadian commander Chris Hadfield tweeted this picture of the full moon from the International Space Station.



When asked why we can’t stars or planets behind the moon — just endless black — Hadfield responded: “the reason the stars are invisible is because the Earth and Moon are so bright – they make the camera close its eye too much.”

To see the stars with our eyes, “wait ’til orbital night and let your eyes adjust,” he suggested. “Then you can see them all, untwinkling, unending.”

@Cmdr_Hadfield

