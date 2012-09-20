Lucky EarPods.com Domain Owner Wins The Apple Lottery, Could Net $2 Million

These little guys just made some lucky somebody a whole lotta loot.

Photo: Apple

Want to feel super jealous of someone who struck gold with a super lucky domain name purchase?Keep reading.



Way back in 2004, an unnamed client of domain brokerage firm DNSR bought a URL: EarPods.com.

The plan for this domain, according to a DNSR rep, was to sell a product similar to the one sold at EarPod.com, which sells hearing aids.

The plan never got off the ground.

But then: salvation.

Last month, word leaked that Apple planned to package a new type of earphones with its new iPhone. Last week, Apple made it official. And guess what the fancy new earphones are called? EarPods. Yes, the name is plural, a final piece of luck for DNSR’s super lucky clients.

The DNSR rep we spoke to says his firm is not actively selling the domain for its client. He says the client only hired DNSR to help “protect” the domain from Apple, which might try grab control of the domain through a “UDRP” with ICANN, the government body that controls domain names. In a UDRP, a trademark owner basically has to prove the prove that someone is squatting on their domain for no purpose other than squatting.

The DNSR rep thinks his client has a strong case because EarPods.com has been owned since 2004, unlike say, AppleEarPods.com, which is for sale on eBay by someone who has owned it for a couple weeks.

Blah, blah, blah.

The DNSR rep didn’t say this, but obviously, the plan is to sell the domain.

How much would it go for?

Hard to say, but Apple has paid anywhere from $1 million to $10 million for domains it needs. It paid $4.5 million for iCloud.com. In a completely unscientific, unsourced discussion in our newsroom, we decided the EarPods.com client is going to walk away with at least a few hundred thousand dollars. The DNSR guy thinks $2 million.

Cha-Ching? CHA-CHING!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.