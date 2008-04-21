Earnings Week: The Big Boys Speak

Likely the biggest week of earnings season kicks off today: We’re waiting to hear from many of the biggies, most crucially Yahoo. Here’s some of the ones we’ll be watching, and when they plan on delivering their news:



Monday, April 21

Midday: Gannett (GCI) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.

After the bell: Netflix (NFLX) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.

Lee Enterprises (LEE) earnings release

Tuesday, April 22

Before the bell: Omnicom Group (OMC) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.

Midday: AT&T (T) earnings call, 10:00 a.m., Meredith Corporation (MDP) earnings call, 11:00 a.m.

After the bell: Yahoo (YHOO) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 23

Before the bell: Sony Ericsson (ERIC) earnings call, 3:00 a.m., EMC Corp (EMC) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.

Midday: Level 3 (LVLT) earnings call, 10:00 a.m., McClatchy Co. (MNI) earnings call, 12:00 noon

After the bell: Qualcomm (QCOM) earnings call, 4:45 p.m., Amazon (AMZN) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., Apple (AAPL) earnings call, 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 24

Before the bell: Motorola (MOT) earnings call, 8:00 a.m., EarthLink (ELNK) earnings call, 8:30 a.m.

Midday: E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) earnings call, 10:00 a.m.

After the bell: CNET (CNET) earnings call, 5:00 p.m., Microsoft (MSFT) earnings call, 5:30 p.m., Baidu (BIDU) earnings call, 8:00 p.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.