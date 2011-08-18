Earnings Season: Tech Stocks With Bullish Options Ahead of Earnings

(List compiled by Becca Lipman. Options data sourced from Schaeffer’s, all other data sourced from Finviz.)



Technology stocks were lower on Tuesday in anticipation of the tech earnings reports to be released in the upcoming days.

“With June quarter tech results now a distant memory, investors will be closely monitoring this week’s July quarter tech results to get a better feel for the impact on the recent market turmoil on corporate and consumer spending,” said analyst Brian White in a note to Market Watch.

Thus far, spending on personal computers and corporate technology has been a “bright spot” for the industry, and all eyes are waiting on the results of the downturn’s impact on sales.

In addition, back-to-school spending, which is expected to spur several markets including consumer goods, retail, and of course, technology, will also be reflected in earning reports.

Interested in analysing analyst sentiment for technology stocks?

The following is a list of tech stocks ahead of earnings with bullish options sentiment – options traders expect these tech stocks to do well–do you agree?

1. Camelot Information Systems Inc. (CIS): Information Technology Services Industry. Market cap of $386.59M. Put/call ratio has decreased 34.26% over the last 10 trading days (from 1.08 to 0.71). Earnings to be announced on 08/18. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 16.68% (equivalent to 7.58 days of average volume). It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 22.71% over the last week.

2. China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (CNTF): Diversified Communication Services Industry. Market cap of $203.78M. Put/call ratio has decreased 20.83% over the last 10 trading days (from 0.24 to 0.19). Earnings to be announced on 08/16. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 13.24% over the last week.

3. Salesforce.com (CRM): Application Software Industry. Market cap of $18.39B. Put/call ratio has decreased 17.58% over the last 10 trading days (from 0.91 to 0.75). Earnings to be announced on 08/18. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 9.96% over the last week. The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 11.03%.

4. Isoftstone Holdings Limited (ISS): Information Technology Services Industry. Market cap of $626.17M. Put/call ratio has decreased 19.35% over the last 10 trading days (from 0.93 to 0.75). Earnings to be announced on 08/17. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 12.2% (equivalent to 13.25 days of average volume). The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 20.42%.

5. LeCroy Corp. (LCRY): Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. Market cap of $143.17M. Put/call ratio has decreased 33.33% over the last 10 trading days (from 0.21 to 0.14). Earnings to be announced on 08/16. This is a risky stock that is significantly more volatile than the overall market (beta = 2.39). The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 15.78% over the last week.

6. Mentor Graphics Corp. (MENT): Technical & System Software Industry. Market cap of $1.07B. Put/call ratio has decreased 26.67% over the last 10 trading days (from 0.15 to 0.11). Earnings to be announced on 08/18. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 9.71% over the last week. The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 20.53%.

7. Oplink Communications Inc. (OPLK): Semiconductor Circuits Industry. Market cap of $334.94M. Put/call ratio has decreased 16.77% over the last 10 trading days (from 1.55 to 1.29). Earnings to be announced on 08/18. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 12.95% over the last week.

8. Silicon Graphics International Corp. (SGI): Diversified Computer Systems Industry. Market cap of $408.14M. Put/call ratio has decreased 35.71% over the last 10 trading days (from 0.42 to 0.27). Earnings to be announced on 08/18. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 15.13% (equivalent to 9.02 days of average volume). The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 15.43% over the last week. The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 17.89%.

9. Synopsys Inc. (SNPS): Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Market cap of $3.33B. Put/call ratio has decreased 44.07% over the last 10 trading days (from 0.59 to 0.33). Earnings to be announced on 08/17. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 5.19% over the last week.

10. Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. (YGE): Semiconductor Circuits Industry. Market cap of $1.03B. Put/call ratio has decreased 16.67% over the last 10 trading days (from 0.36 to 0.3). Earnings to be announced on 08/19. This is a risky stock that is significantly more volatile than the overall market (beta = 3.01). The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 27.95% over the last week.

