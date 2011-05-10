4 Things You Need To Know About Corporate Earnings

Joe Weisenthal

Earnings season is just about wrapped up.

So what happened?

These four charts from BofA/ML tell the story really nicely.

First, over the last month or so, no industry has upped its earnings guidance more than materials.

Overall, 44% of companies beat earnings and sales estimates this quarter. Only 17% missed.

Meanwhile, Healthcare and industrials were the companies that most frequently beat.

And no industries have grown earnings faster than materials and energy.

