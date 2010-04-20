16 Companies With Monster Growth Expectations That Could Trip You Up This Earnings Season

Earnings season is upon us, and the analyst expectations bar has been rising well ahead of it.

While many companies might be able to beat their earnings forecasts yet again, pay close attention to this bunch.

These are large cap U.S. companies with some of the highest profit growth expectations right now for both 2010 and 2011.

Even if they can wow analysts with Q1 profit growth, they’ll need to deliver outlooks bullish enough to sustain 2-years of high expectations.

The ones that do it will be America’s best growth stories. The ones that don’t will probably have their stocks punished. Analysts probably won’t warn you beforehand, since they’re in love with these guys:

Brazilian banking -- Banco Santander Brazil (BSBR)

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2010: 32.39%

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2011: 77.19%

Market capitalisation: $44.46 Billion

Sector: Financial

Source: FinViz

Internet is still hot -- Amazon (AMZN)

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2010: 36.68%

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2011: 30.58%

Market capitalisation: $63.20 Billion

Sector: Services

Source: FinViz

China plus internet? Even better -- Baidu (BIDU)

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2010: 41.45%

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2011: 47.32%

Market capitalisation: $21.97 Billion

Sector: Technology

Source: FinViz

The 'smart' money -- Blackstone Group (BX)

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2010: 42.44%

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2011: 42.86%

Market capitalisation: $16.7 Billion

Sector: Financial

Source: FinViz

A financial on the rebound -- ING Group (ING)

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2010: 42.48%

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2011: 35.04%

Market capitalisation: $38.70 Billion

Sector: Financial

Source: FinViz

Healthcare -- Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2010: 49.97%

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2011: 36.84%

Market capitalisation: $11.13 Billion

Sector: Healthcare

Source: FinViz

Oil refining -- Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2010: 66.31%

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2011: 134.83%

Market capitalisation: $10.82 Billion

Sector: Basic Materials

Source: FinViz

Another financial -- AEGON NV (AEG)

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2010: 82.97%

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2011: 85.00%

Market capitalisation: $12.4 Billion

Sector: Financial

Source: FinViz

Motorola (MOT)

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2010: 97.42%

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2011: 119.05%

Market capitalisation: $16.92 Billion

Sector: Technology

Source: FinViz

Yet another financial -- PNC Financial Services (PNC)

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2010: 102.12%

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2011: 31.37%

Market capitalisation: $32.61 Billion

Sector: Financial

Source: FinViz

Apparently they don't need cash for clunkers -- Ford (F)

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2010: 113.23%

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2011: 37.86%

Market capitalisation: $45.56 Billion

Sector: Consumer Goods (automotive)

Source: FinViz

Yes, another financial (note a trend) -- Wells Fargo (WFC)

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2010: 150.69%

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2011: 51.32%

Market capitalisation: $168.93 Billion

Sector: Financial

Source: FinViz

International Paper Company (IP)

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2010: 151.39%

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2011: 42.48%

Market capitalisation: $12.16 Billion

Sector: Consumer Goods

Source: FinViz

Nuclear energy -- Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2010: 161.27%

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2011: 31.10%

Market capitalisation: $10.25 Billion

Sector: Basic Materials

Source: FinViz

One of the few untarnished Wall St. firms left -- JP Morgan (JPM)

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2010: 178.41%

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2011: 48.15%

Market capitalisation: $181.08 Billion

Sector: Financial

Source: FinViz

And of course, another financial -- Capital One (COF)

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2010: 614.47%

Earnings Per Share Growth Forecast 2011: 75.23%

Market capitalisation: $19.80 Billion

Sector: Financial

Source: FinViz

