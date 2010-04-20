16 Companies With Monster Growth Expectations That Could Trip You Up This Earnings Season

Earnings season is upon us, and the analyst expectations bar has been rising well ahead of it.



While many companies might be able to beat their earnings forecasts yet again, pay close attention to this bunch.

These are large cap U.S. companies with some of the highest profit growth expectations right now for both 2010 and 2011.

Even if they can wow analysts with Q1 profit growth, they’ll need to deliver outlooks bullish enough to sustain 2-years of high expectations.

The ones that do it will be America’s best growth stories. The ones that don’t will probably have their stocks punished. Analysts probably won’t warn you beforehand, since they’re in love with these guys:

Companies With Two Years Of Huge EPS Growth Forecasts >

