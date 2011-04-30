INCREASED EFFICIENCY & INTANGIBLE ASSETS: A Complete Guide To Earnings Season Doublespeak

Gus Lubin
citizen kane

We’re all pretty used to business-speak these days, whereby real meanings are coded into vague euphemisms in order to sound better.

It’s all part of business spin.

Forecasts aren’t reduced, they’re adjusted.

Workers aren’t laid off, they’re right-sized.

Proctor & Gamble and Goodyear are among the several companies this year that named efficiency as a way around rising commodity costs. That could be a sign of trouble.

Here’s a list of 20 business euphemisms and what they really mean, from Audit Integrity.

Translation: Serious fundamental problems.

Translation: Management is unable to grow the company organically.

Translation: Management is ignoring long-term sustainability in favour of short-term gain.

Translation: The CEO controls the Board.

Translation: Risk issues and/or control issues were actually documented by regulators. Possibly the tip of an iceberg.

Translation: The company overpaid for acquisitions.

Translation: Too much power is centered in one position (see No. 3 previously).

Translation: The company is relying on financial engineering to mask a weak condition.

Translation: Management had to rectify a mistake.

Translation: The company is taking on excessive risk.

Translation: Management boosted the share price via a buy-back rather than improving operations.

Translation: The company is over-stating revenues.

Translation: Organic growth slowed, or merger is not accretive.

Translation: Financial engineering is being used to obfuscate the company's actual fundamentals.

Translation: The company is putting off current expenses to pretty-up earnings.

Translation: Current expenses are understated.

Translation: Current and future pension expenses are understated.

Translation: The company is getting ready to write down inventory and whack Cost of Goods Sold.

Translation: Subjectively-valued assets are waiting to be written off.

Other times there's no hiding the truth...

