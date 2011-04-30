INCREASED EFFICIENCY & INTANGIBLE ASSETS: A Complete Guide To Earnings Season Doublespeak

We’re all pretty used to business-speak these days, whereby real meanings are coded into vague euphemisms in order to sound better.



It’s all part of business spin.

Forecasts aren’t reduced, they’re adjusted.

Workers aren’t laid off, they’re right-sized.

Proctor & Gamble and Goodyear are among the several companies this year that named efficiency as a way around rising commodity costs. That could be a sign of trouble.

Here’s a list of 20 business euphemisms and what they really mean, from Audit Integrity.

