INCREASED EFFICIENCY & INTANGIBLE ASSETS: A Complete Guide To Earnings Season Doublespeak

We’re all pretty used to business-speak these days, whereby real meanings are coded into vague euphemisms in order to sound better.
It’s all part of business spin.
Forecasts aren’t reduced, they’re adjusted.
Workers aren’t laid off, they’re right-sized.
Proctor & Gamble and Goodyear are among the several companies this year that named efficiency as a way around rising commodity costs. That could be a sign of trouble.
Here’s a list of 20 business euphemisms and what they really mean, from Audit Integrity.
Translation: Management is ignoring long-term sustainability in favour of short-term gain.
Source: Audit Integrity
Translation: Risk issues and/or control issues were actually documented by regulators. Possibly the tip of an iceberg.
Source: Audit Integrity
Translation: Too much power is centered in one position (see No. 3 previously).
Source: Audit Integrity
Translation: The company is relying on financial engineering to mask a weak condition.
Source: Audit Integrity
Translation: Management boosted the share price via a buy-back rather than improving operations.
Source: Audit Integrity
Translation: Financial engineering is being used to obfuscate the company's actual fundamentals.
Source: Audit Integrity
Translation: The company is putting off current expenses to pretty-up earnings.
Source: Audit Integrity
Translation: The company is getting ready to write down inventory and whack Cost of Goods Sold.
Source: Audit Integrity
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.