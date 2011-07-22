Earnings Releases: Which Insider Executives Are Bullish on Their Prospects?

(List compiled by Flladina Dibra)



If you’re out enjoying the summer, you may not know that the majority of companies are reporting earnings results over the next few weeks.

Earnings season is when companies report their profits, and these results are generally published after the end of each quarter.



When companies report, their stock is usually subject to big movements in the market as investors digest the information reflected in these earnings.

When earnings are better than what investors and analysts expected, the stock could move up quickly.

So how can you position yourself ahead of the large movements due to happen during earnings reporting?

If you’re looking for some ideas, insider buying might be an interesting signal to track. We’ve compiled a list of 5 stocks that have the following characteristics:

– Earnings release scheduled over the next month

– Insiders are net buyers over the last 6 months

Insider buying could be a future indicator for better earnings performance. After all, who knows better the company than the insiders?

1. Sterling Financial Corp (STSA): Savings and Loans Industry. Market cap of 1.01B. Net insider purchases as a % of shares float at 5.91%. Company is due to report on Jul 27.

2. Carter’s, Inc. (CRI): Apparel Clothing Industry. Market cap of 1.9B. Net insider purchases as a % of shares float at 3.64%. Company is due to report on Jul 25.

3. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF): Regional Banks Industry. Market cap of 570M. Net insider purchases as a % of shares float at 2.33. Company is due to report on Jul 27.

4. Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUXL): Drug Related Products Industry. Market cap of 960M. Net insider purchases as a % of shares float at 2.22%. Company is due to report on Jul 29.

5. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO): Trucking Industry. Market cap of 340M. Net insider Purchases as a % of shares float at 1.88%. Company is due to report on Jul 28.

