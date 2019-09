As earnings season looks set to begin, this is a cool chart from UBS.



It shows which industries have the hottest earnings momentum — as defined by most upgrades to earnings estimates — and price momentum (the stock price). The hottest on both are int he upper right.

Click to enlarge:

Photo: UBS

