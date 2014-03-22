CHART: Michael Jordan Made Very Little In His Career Compared To LeBron James And Kobe Bryant

LeBron James is just 29-years-old and yet his career earnings ($129.2 million) are already 38% higher than what Michael Jordan made in his career ($93.8 million). LeBron’s earnings are also remarkably similar to the career earnings of Kobe Bryant ($127.1 million at age 29).

Jordan’s earnings would be a little higher if we adjust it for inflation. In addition, if we consider off-the-court earnings, Kobe and LeBron pale in comparison to Air Jordan.

Still, in a purely paycheck sense of earnings, it is amazing how much salaries in the NBA have changed in 20 years.

