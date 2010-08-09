Here's Proof That If You Want Growth, You Better Not Look To The US

This chart, from a Morgan Stanley report on what happened during earnings seasons, says it all.
If you’re looking for growth, having an international focus, rather than a domestic US focus, is the way to go.
Photo: Morgan Stanley
On the other hand, note that companies more heavily weighted towards the US actually beat their estimates more often, though this is a function of those making the estimates, rather than anything intrinsic about domestic demand. Still interesting, however.
