Here's Proof That If You Want Growth, You Better Not Look To The US

This chart, from a Morgan Stanley report on what happened during earnings seasons, says it all.



If you’re looking for growth, having an international focus, rather than a domestic US focus, is the way to go.

Photo: Morgan Stanley

On the other hand, note that companies more heavily weighted towards the US actually beat their estimates more often, though this is a function of those making the estimates, rather than anything intrinsic about domestic demand. Still interesting, however.

