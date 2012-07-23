The World's Biggest Companies Reveal What's Happening In The Global Economy

Photo: AP Images

Earnings season is well underway. 18 per cent of S&P 500 companies reported earnings this last week and 34 per cent more are slated to report this week.Rather than dwell on company-specific performance, we wanted to see what these industry leaders were saying about the global economy.



We dug through earnings announcements, conference calls and presentations to get a sense of how 2012 is shaping up for companies so far.

