There's A Bunch Of Important Economic Reports Coming

It’ll be a busy morning for both earnings and economic news today. Banking giants Wells Fargo and JP Morgan will announce their Q1 earnings first.



Here’s a roundup of the economic news from Calculated Risk’s Bill McBride:

8:30 AM ET, Retail sales for March will be released. The consensus is for retail sales to be unchanged in March (following the large increases in January and February), and to increase 0.1% ex-autos.

Also at 8:30 AM, the Producer Price Index for March will be released. The consensus is for a 0.2% decrease in producer prices (0.2% increase in core).

At 9:55 AM, the preliminary Reuters’s/University of Michigan’s Consumer sentiment index for April will be released. The consensus is for a reading of 79.0, up from 78.6.

At 10:00 AM: Manufacturing and Trade: Inventories and Sales (business inventories) report for February. The consensus is for a 0.4% increase in inventories.

At 12:30 PM, Speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, Creating Resilient Communities, At the 2013 Federal Reserve System Community Development Research Conference, Washington, D.C.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.