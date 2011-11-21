A Complete Checklist For This Week's Big Earnings Announcements

This week, earnings announcements grind to a halt, with only eight S&P 500 components announcing before markets close for the holidays.
But, among the group, there are still some big names, including Hewlett-Packard, analogue Devices and Campbell Soup.
Take a look below to see who you take stock in:
Monday, November 21, 2011:
analogue Devices (ADI): $0.63
Brocade Communications Systems (BRCD): $0.10
Hewlett-Packard (HPQ): $1.13
Jack in the Box (JACK): $0.39
Tyson Foods (TSN): $0.32
Tuesday, November 22, 2011:
Campbell Soup (CPB): $0.79
Cracker Barrel Old Country (CBRL): $1.07
Delia’s (DLIA): -$0.10
Chicos’s FAS (CHS): $0.20
DSW Inc (DSW): $0.80
Medtronic (MDT): $0.82
Eaton Vance (EV): $0.43
Pandora Media (P): -$0.01
TiVo Inc (TIVO): -$0.23
Nuance Communications (NUAN): $0.41
Valspar (VAL): $0.70
Wednesday, November 23, 2011:
Deere & Co (DE): $1.44
Guess? (GES): $0.73
Chimera Investment (CIM): $0.14
