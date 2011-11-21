A Complete Checklist For This Week's Big Earnings Announcements

This week, earnings announcements grind to a halt, with only eight S&P 500 components announcing before markets close for the holidays.



But, among the group, there are still some big names, including Hewlett-Packard, analogue Devices and Campbell Soup.

Take a look below to see who you take stock in:

Monday, November 21, 2011:

analogue Devices (ADI): $0.63

Brocade Communications Systems (BRCD): $0.10

Hewlett-Packard (HPQ): $1.13

Jack in the Box (JACK): $0.39

Tyson Foods (TSN): $0.32

Tuesday, November 22, 2011:

Campbell Soup (CPB): $0.79

Cracker Barrel Old Country (CBRL): $1.07

Delia’s (DLIA): -$0.10

Chicos’s FAS (CHS): $0.20

DSW Inc (DSW): $0.80

Medtronic (MDT): $0.82

Eaton Vance (EV): $0.43

Pandora Media (P): -$0.01

TiVo Inc (TIVO): -$0.23

Nuance Communications (NUAN): $0.41

Valspar (VAL): $0.70

Wednesday, November 23, 2011:

Deere & Co (DE): $1.44

Guess? (GES): $0.73

Chimera Investment (CIM): $0.14

Click here to take a look at the stories you missed last week >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.