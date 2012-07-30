A Complete Checklist For This Week's Big Earnings Announcements

Earnings season continues in full force this week as nearly a quarter of the S&P 500 report results.
Companies vary heavily, with announcements scheduled from names like Proctor & Gamble, Yelp, Time Warner, and General Motors.
Below is this week’s earnings announcement calendar along with consensus EPS estimates.
Take stock of who you have stock in:
Monday, July 30, 2012:
CIT Group (CIT): -$0.46
Franklin Resources (BEN): $2.05
Cirrus Logic (CRUS): $0.21
Eastman Chemical (EMN): $1.30
Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ): $0.32
Masco (MAS): $0.11
Hologic (HOLX): $0.34
Anadarko Petroleum (APC): $0.77
Flowserve (FLS): $1.91
Dendreon (DNDN): -$0.58
Tuesday, July 31, 2012:
Martin Marietta Materials (MLM): $1.01
Bruker (BRKR): $0.12
Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM): $0.64
Pfizer (PFE): $0.54
Cummins (CMI): $2.28
Valero Energy (VLO): $1.43
Aetna (AET): $1.25
Discovery Communications (DISCA): $0.70
CBRE Group (CBG): $0.26
Allstate (ALL): $0.52
Hanesbrands (HBI): $0.49
Genworth Financial (GNW): $0.18
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO): -$0.66
Atmel (ATML): $0.03
Kimco Realty (KIM): $0.31
Electronic Arts (EA): -$0.42
Sourcefire (FIRE): $0.14
WebMD Health (WBMD): -$0.12
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT): $0.45
Coach (COH): $0.85
Marathon Petroleum (MPC): $2.51
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX): $0.05
United States Steel (X): $0.49
Wednesday, August 1, 2012:
Comcast (CMCSA): $0.48
Owens Corning (OC): $0.64
Marathon Oil (MRO): $0.59
Avon Products (AVP): $0.22
Hyatt Hotels (H): $0.23
Automatic Data Processing (ADP): $0.53
Time Warner (TWX): $0.58
Harley-Davidson (HOG): $1.05
Hospira (HSP): $0.49
AMERIGROUP (AGP): $0.70
Phillips 66 (PSX): $1.77
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters (GMCR): $0.49
Tesoro (TSO): $2.29
Williams Cos (WMB): $0.26
First Solar (FSLR): $0.94
MetLife (MET): $1.24
General Growth Properties (GGP): $0.21
Weight Watchers International (WTW): $1.37
Prudential Financial (PRU): $1.54
Yelp (YELP): -$0.05
Burger King Worldwide (BKW): $0.14
Murphy Oil (MUR): $1.33
Mastercard (MA): $5.57
Boston Beer (SAM): $1.26
Dominion Resources (D): $0.60
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH): $0.42
Thursday, August 2, 2012:
Lear (LEA): $1.28
Time Warner Cable (TWC): $1.40
Monster Worldwide (MWW): $0.06
AllianceBernstein (AB): $0.24
Teradata (TDC): $0.65
Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH): $0.38
Cardinal Health (CAH): $0.72
Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI): $0.87
Plains Exploration & Production (PXP): $0.64
Visteon (VC): $0.79
Cigna (CI): $1.42
Duke Energy (DUK): $0.97
Kellogg (K): $0.84
Kraft Foods (KFT): $0.66
Liberty Global (LBTYA): $0.19
Molycorp (MCP): $0.08
Activision Blizzard (ATVI): $0.12
American International Group (AIG): $0.61
Dolby Laboratories (DLB): $0.60
Sunoco (SUN): $0.52
Pitney Bowes (PBI): $0.50
Southwestern Energy (SWN): $0.26
Glu Mobile (GLUU): -$0.04
OpenTable (OPEN): $0.37
CBS (CBS): $0.59
DIRECTV (DTV): $1.14
General Motors (GM): $0.76
Beam (BEAM): $0.54
LinkedIn (LNKD): $0.16
Genesee & Wyoming (GWR): $0.68
Friday, August 3, 2012:
NYSE Euronext (NYX): $0.50
Beazer Homes USA (BZH): -$0.32
Procter & Gamble (PG): $0.77
WellCare Health Plans (WCG): $1.21
ITT (ITT): $0.37
Viacom (VIAB): $1.00
Dynegy (DYNIQ): -$0.08
Companies are listed in the general order that they will report (before-the-bell announcements are first, with after-the-bell announcements towards the middle-to-end). Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg.
