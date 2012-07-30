A Complete Checklist For This Week's Big Earnings Announcements

Earnings season continues in full force this week as nearly a quarter of the S&P 500 report results.



Companies vary heavily, with announcements scheduled from names like Proctor & Gamble, Yelp, Time Warner, and General Motors.

Below is this week’s earnings announcement calendar along with consensus EPS estimates.

Take stock of who you have stock in:

Monday, July 30, 2012:

CIT Group (CIT): -$0.46

Franklin Resources (BEN): $2.05

Cirrus Logic (CRUS): $0.21

Eastman Chemical (EMN): $1.30

Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ): $0.32

Masco (MAS): $0.11

Hologic (HOLX): $0.34

Anadarko Petroleum (APC): $0.77

Flowserve (FLS): $1.91

Dendreon (DNDN): -$0.58

Tuesday, July 31, 2012:

Martin Marietta Materials (MLM): $1.01

Bruker (BRKR): $0.12

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM): $0.64

Pfizer (PFE): $0.54

Cummins (CMI): $2.28

Valero Energy (VLO): $1.43

Aetna (AET): $1.25

Discovery Communications (DISCA): $0.70

CBRE Group (CBG): $0.26

Allstate (ALL): $0.52

Hanesbrands (HBI): $0.49

Genworth Financial (GNW): $0.18

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO): -$0.66

Atmel (ATML): $0.03

Kimco Realty (KIM): $0.31

Electronic Arts (EA): -$0.42

Sourcefire (FIRE): $0.14

WebMD Health (WBMD): -$0.12

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT): $0.45

Coach (COH): $0.85

Marathon Petroleum (MPC): $2.51

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX): $0.05

United States Steel (X): $0.49

Wednesday, August 1, 2012:

Comcast (CMCSA): $0.48

Owens Corning (OC): $0.64

Marathon Oil (MRO): $0.59

Avon Products (AVP): $0.22

Hyatt Hotels (H): $0.23

Automatic Data Processing (ADP): $0.53

Time Warner (TWX): $0.58

Harley-Davidson (HOG): $1.05

Hospira (HSP): $0.49

AMERIGROUP (AGP): $0.70

Phillips 66 (PSX): $1.77

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters (GMCR): $0.49

Tesoro (TSO): $2.29

Williams Cos (WMB): $0.26

First Solar (FSLR): $0.94

MetLife (MET): $1.24

General Growth Properties (GGP): $0.21

Weight Watchers International (WTW): $1.37

Prudential Financial (PRU): $1.54

Yelp (YELP): -$0.05

Burger King Worldwide (BKW): $0.14

Murphy Oil (MUR): $1.33

Mastercard (MA): $5.57

Boston Beer (SAM): $1.26

Dominion Resources (D): $0.60

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH): $0.42

Thursday, August 2, 2012:

Lear (LEA): $1.28

Time Warner Cable (TWC): $1.40

Monster Worldwide (MWW): $0.06

AllianceBernstein (AB): $0.24

Teradata (TDC): $0.65

Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH): $0.38

Cardinal Health (CAH): $0.72

Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI): $0.87

Plains Exploration & Production (PXP): $0.64

Visteon (VC): $0.79

Cigna (CI): $1.42

Duke Energy (DUK): $0.97

Kellogg (K): $0.84

Kraft Foods (KFT): $0.66

Liberty Global (LBTYA): $0.19

Molycorp (MCP): $0.08

Activision Blizzard (ATVI): $0.12

American International Group (AIG): $0.61

Dolby Laboratories (DLB): $0.60

Sunoco (SUN): $0.52

Pitney Bowes (PBI): $0.50

Southwestern Energy (SWN): $0.26

Glu Mobile (GLUU): -$0.04

OpenTable (OPEN): $0.37

CBS (CBS): $0.59

DIRECTV (DTV): $1.14

General Motors (GM): $0.76

Beam (BEAM): $0.54

LinkedIn (LNKD): $0.16

Genesee & Wyoming (GWR): $0.68

Friday, August 3, 2012:

NYSE Euronext (NYX): $0.50

Beazer Homes USA (BZH): -$0.32

Procter & Gamble (PG): $0.77

WellCare Health Plans (WCG): $1.21

ITT (ITT): $0.37

Viacom (VIAB): $1.00

Dynegy (DYNIQ): -$0.08

Companies are listed in the general order that they will report (before-the-bell announcements are first, with after-the-bell announcements towards the middle-to-end). Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg.

