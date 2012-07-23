A Complete Checklist For This Week's Big Earnings Announcements

Earnings season gets into full swing this week, when nearly 100 major firms report quarterly results.
The reporters vary heavily, with announcements scheduled from names like Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, and General Electric.
Below is this week’s earnings announcement calendar along with consensus EPS estimates.
Take stock of who you have stock in:
Monday, July 23, 2012:
Halliburton (HAL): $0.75
Coca-Cola Enterprises (CCE): $0.73
Eaton (ETN): $1.09
Hasbro (HAS): $0.24
McDonald’s (MCD): $1.38
Texas Instruments (TXN): $0.34
VMware (VMW): $0.66
CoreLogic (CLGX): $0.37
Steel Dynamics (STLD): $0.20
Tuesday, July 24, 2012:
AK Steel Holding (AKS): $0.05
Lennox International (LII): $0.96
Six Flags Entertainment (SIX): $0.73
EI du Pont de Nemours (DD): $1.46
Lockheed Martin (LMT): $1.91
Ryder System (R): $0.93
Simon Property Group (SPG): $1.81
Lexmark International (LXK): $0.93
Whirlpool (WHR): $1.69
Altria Group (MO): $0.57
Under Armour (UA): $0.05
United Parcel Service (UPS): $1.17
AT&T (T): $0.63
Netflix (NFLX): $0.05
Panera Bread (PNRA): $1.43
Juniper Networks (JNPR): $0.16
Norfolk Southern (NSC): $1.53
TripAdvisor (TRIP): $0.42
Tempur-Pedic International (TPX): $0.38
Illumina (ILMN): $0.36
Apple (AAPL): $10.40
Broadcom (BRCM): $0.67
Aflac (AFL): $1.61
Spirit Airlines (SAVE): $0.47
Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD): $0.68
Wednesday, July 25, 2012:
Wyndham Worldwide (WYN): $0.84
IAC (IACI): $0.70
Eli Lilly & Co (LLY): $0.76
RadioShack (RSH): $0.05
Hess (HES): $1.39
Corning (GLW): $0.31
WellPoint (WLP): $2.08
Ford Motor (F): $0.29
Motorola Solutions (MSI): $0.69
PepsiCo (PEP): $1.10
NASDAQ OMX (NDAQ): $0.60
Caterpillar (CAT): $2.29
Boeing (BA): $1.12
Southern Co (SO): $0.68
ConocoPhillips (COP): $1.27
Visa (V): $1.45
Zynga (ZNGA): $0.06
Owens-Illinois (OI): $0.76
Las Vegas Sands (LVS): $0.60
KBR (KBR): $0.57
Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF): $1.77
Whole Foods Market (WFM): $0.61
Lorillard (LO): $2.32
JetBlue Airways (JBLU): $0.16
Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY): $0.49
US Airways Group (LCC): $1.55
Delta Air Lines (DAL): $0.68
Level 3 Communications (LVLT): -$0.23
Nielsen Holdings (NLSN): $0.41
AOL (AOL): $0.20
Thursday, July 26, 2012:
United Technologies (UTX): $1.42
National Oilwell Varco (NOV): $1.40
Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS): $0.82
Boston Scientific (BSX): $0.10
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide (HOT): $0.62
Dunkin’ Brands Group (DNKN): $0.33
Moody’s (MCO): $0.71
Colgate-Palmolive (CL): $1.34
Dow Chemical (DOW): $0.64
L-3 Communications Holdings (LLL): $1.99
Kimberly-Clark (KMB): $1.28
Hershey (HSY): $0.61
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $1.95
Sprint Nextel (S): -$0.41
Raytheon (RTN): $1.23
McGraw-Hill Cos (MHP): $0.76
McKesson Corp (MCK): $1.48
Gilead Sciences (GILD): $0.95
VeriSign (VRSN): $0.45
CA Inc (CA): $0.60
Amazon.com (AMZN): $0.03
Expedia (EXPE): $0.72
Starbucks (SBUX): $0.45
Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL): $0.03
MetroPCS Communications (PCS): $0.22
Interpublic Group (IPG): $0.21
United Continental Holdings (UAL): $1.70
Steven Madden (SHOO): $0.63
3M (MMM): $1.65
Facebook (FB): $0.11
Friday, July 27, 2012:
Calpine (CPN): -$0.02
Newmont Mining (NEM): $0.96
Weyerhaeuser (WY): $0.10
LifePoint Hospitals (LPNT): $0.81
Merck (MRK): $1.01
KKR (KKR): $0.14
Newell Rubbermaid (NWL): $0.45
Legg Mason (LM): $0.18
Chevron (CVX): $3.22
Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC): $0.23
Companies are listed in the general order that they will report (before-the-bell announcements are first, with after-the-bell announcements towards the middle-to-end). Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg.
