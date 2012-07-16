A Complete Checklist For This Week's Big Earnings Announcements

Earnings season gets into full swing this week, when nearly 100 major firms report quarterly results.



The reporters vary heavily, with announcements scheduled from names like Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, and General Electric.

Below is this week’s earnings announcement calendar along with consensus EPS estimates.

Take stock of who you have stock in:

Monday, July 16, 2012:

Gannett Co (GCI): $0.53

Citigroup (C): $0.89

JB Hunt Transport Services (JBHT): $0.66

Tuesday, July 17, 2012:

McMoRan Exploration (MMR): -$0.10

Kansas City Southern (KSU): $0.84

Coca-Cola (KO): $1.19

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST): $0.33

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): $1.29

Mattel (MAT): $0.21

Goldman Sachs (GS): $1.17

Intel (INTC): $0.52

United Rentals (URI): $0.50

CSX (CSX): $0.47

Yahoo! (YHOO): $0.23

Omnicom Group (OMC): $1.01

State Street (STT): $0.97

TD Ameritrade Holding (AMTD): $0.26

Wednesday, July 18, 2012:

US Bancorp (USB): $0.70

Honeywell International (HON): $1.11

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK): $1.52

BlackRock (BLK): $3.05

Northern Trust (NTRS): $0.75

Abbott Laboratories (ABT): $1.21

Bank of New York Mellon (BK): $0.51

Bank of America (BAC): $0.15

QUALCOMM (QCOM): $0.86

Stryker Corp (SYK): $0.99

American Express (AXP): $1.09

eBay (EBAY): $0.55

International Business Machines (IBM): $3.43

Yum! Brands (YUM): $0.70

Kinder Morgan Energy Partners (KMP): $0.48

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC): $1.22

Thursday, July 19, 2012:

Quest Diagnostics (DGX): $1.17

UnitedHealth Group (UNH): $1.19

KeyCorp (KEY): $0.18

Laboratory Corp of America (LH): $1.79

travellers Cos (TRV): $1.40

Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold (FCX): $0.83

Sherwin-Williams (SHW): $2.12

Southwest Airlines (LUV): $0.32

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): $0.35

Philip Morris International (PM): $1.35

VF Corp (VFC): $0.95

Morgan Stanley (MS): $0.38

Verizon Communications (VZ): $0.64

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): $2.30

Capital One Financial (COF): $0.99

E*TRADE Financial (ETFC): $0.11

SanDisk (SNDK): $0.21

Google (GOOG): $10.09

NCR (NCR): $0.57

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): $0.07

Microsoft (MSFT): $0.62

AutoNation (AN): $0.59

Blackstone Group (BX): $0.17

Safeway (SWY): $0.49

Friday, July 20, 2012:

First Horizon National (FHN): -$0.46

Baker Hughes (BHI): $0.78

SunTrust Banks (STI): $0.45

General Electric (GE): $0.37

Xerox (XRX): $0.26

Schlumberger (SLB): $1.00

Companies are listed in the general order that they will report (before-the-bell announcements are first, with after-the-bell announcements towards the middle-to-end). Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg.

