A Complete Checklist For This Week's Big Earnings Announcements

Earnings season is winding down this week, with just a dozen major firms reporting quarterly results.



The retail sector remains closely in focus, as giants like Tiffany & Co. and PVH announce earnings.

Below is this week’s earnings announcement calendar along with consensus EPS estimates.

Take stock of who you have stock in:

Monday, August 20, 2012:

Tiffany & Co (TIF): $0.73

Samsonite International (SA): $0.06

PVH Corp (PVH): $1.21

Tuesday, August 27, 2012:

Sanderson Farms (SAFM): $1.07

Wednesday, August 28, 2012:

Joy Global (JOY): $1.89

Brown-Forman (BF/B): $0.62

TiVo (TIVO): -$0.24

Pandora Media (P): -$0.03

Vera Bradley (VRA): $0.35

Casella Waste Systems (CWST): -$0.24

Fresh Market (TFM): $0.27

HJ Heinz (HNZ): $0.80

Thursday, August 29, 2012:

Ciena (CIEN): -$0.02

Splunk (SPLK): -$0.03

Friday, August 30, 2012:

No Major Announcements

Companies are listed in the general order that they will report (before-the-bell announcements are first, with after-the-bell announcements towards the middle-to-end). Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg.

