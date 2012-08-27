A Complete Checklist For This Week's Big Earnings Announcements

Earnings season is winding down this week, with just a dozen major firms reporting quarterly results.
The retail sector remains closely in focus, as giants like Tiffany & Co. and PVH announce earnings.
Below is this week’s earnings announcement calendar along with consensus EPS estimates.
Take stock of who you have stock in:
Monday, August 20, 2012:
Tiffany & Co (TIF): $0.73
Samsonite International (SA): $0.06
PVH Corp (PVH): $1.21
Tuesday, August 27, 2012:
Sanderson Farms (SAFM): $1.07
Wednesday, August 28, 2012:
Joy Global (JOY): $1.89
Brown-Forman (BF/B): $0.62
TiVo (TIVO): -$0.24
Pandora Media (P): -$0.03
Vera Bradley (VRA): $0.35
Casella Waste Systems (CWST): -$0.24
Fresh Market (TFM): $0.27
HJ Heinz (HNZ): $0.80
Thursday, August 29, 2012:
Ciena (CIEN): -$0.02
Splunk (SPLK): -$0.03
Friday, August 30, 2012:
No Major Announcements
Companies are listed in the general order that they will report (before-the-bell announcements are first, with after-the-bell announcements towards the middle-to-end). Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg.
