A Complete Checklist For This Week's Big Earnings Announcements

With roughly 95 per cent of S&P 500 companies reporting quarterly results already, earnings season heads into its final inning this week.



The retail sector remains closely in focus, as giants like Best Buy, Urban Outfitters, and American Eagle Outfitters announce earnings. Technology firms like Dell, Kayak, and Hewlett-Packard are also scheduled to release quarterly reports.

Below is this week’s earnings announcement calendar along with consensus EPS estimates.

Take stock of who you have stock in:

Monday, August 20, 2012:

Lowe’s Cos (LOW): $0.70

Urban Outfitters (URBN): $0.33

Tuesday, August 21, 2012:

Barnes & Noble (BKS): -$1.00

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG): N/A

Medtronic (MDT): $0.85

Best Buy (BBY): $0.31

Dell (DELL): $0.45

Williams-Sonoma (WSM): $0.41

Wet Seal (WTSLA): -$0.07

Wednesday, August 22, 2012:

Toll Brothers (TOL): $0.16

Prospect Capital (PSEC): $0.40

Hain Celestial Group (HAIN): $0.45

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO): $0.21

Chico’s FAS (CHS): $0.30

Guess? (GES): $0.51

Hewlett-Packard (HPQ): $0.98

Kayak Software (KYAK): $0.24

Thursday, August 23, 2012:

Salesforce.com (CRM): $0.39

Aruba Networks (ARUN): $0.17

Friday, August 24, 2012:

Madison Square Garden (MSG): $0.18

Companies are listed in the general order that they will report (before-the-bell announcements are first, with after-the-bell announcements towards the middle-to-end). Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg.

