A Complete Checklist For This Week's Big Earnings Announcements

Earnings season slows down this week, with about 20 major firms reporting quarterly results.



The retail sector remains closely in focus, as giants like Target, Walmart, the Gap, and Abercrombie & Fitch announce earnings. Technology firms like Cisco and Groupon are also scheduled to release quarterly reports.

Below is this week’s earnings announcement calendar along with consensus EPS estimates.

Take stock of who you have stock in:

Monday, August 13, 2012:

Sysco (SYY): $0.54

Groupon (GRPN): $0.03

Tuesday, August 14, 2012:

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings (NSM): $0.34

Home Depot (HD): $0.97

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS): $0.64

Estee Lauder (EL): $0.16

TJX (TJX): $0.55

JDS Uniphase (JDSU): $0.12

KIT Digital (KITD): -$0.37

Wednesday, August 15, 2012:

Target (TGT): $1.01

Deere & Co. (DE): $2.32

Staples (SPLS): $0.22

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF): $0.17

Agilent Technologies (A): $0.83

Cisco Systems (CSCO): $0.46

NetApp (NTAP): $0.38

PetSmart (PETM): $0.65

Ltd Brands (LTD): $0.48

Applied Materials (AMAT): $0.22

Thursday, August 16, 2012:

Sears Holdings (SHLD): -$0.86

Wal-Mart Stores (WMT): $1.17

Ross Stores (ROST): $0.81

Gap (GPS): $0.48

Aeropostale (ARO): $0.02

Dollar Tree (DLTR): $0.47

GameStop (GME): $0.16

Friday, August 17, 2012:

Foot Locker (FL): $0.32

Companies are listed in the general order that they will report (before-the-bell announcements are first, with after-the-bell announcements towards the middle-to-end). Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg.

