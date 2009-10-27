Earnings Are Blowing Away Estimates Like Never Before

A whopping 74% of companies have been beating their earnings estimates this quarter, which is the highest beat-rate in over 10 years according to Bespoke Investment Group.



This is even more surprising given that analysts had been substantially raising their estimates ahead of the latest releases. Bespoke’s main point is that while some might accuse companies of consistently low-balling their guidance and thus beating estimates on a regular basis, the latest quarter has been far from the normal “beat-rate”. Thus the earnings surprises have been impressive, even after considering the tendency for companies to manage analyst expectations.

Check out the full Bespoke piece here, which has lots of good detals

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.