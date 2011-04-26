Companies Are Demolishing Earnings Expectations Left And Right This Morning

Another day: More good earnings.



First up is Ford, which handily surpassed estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Totally unrelatedly, luxury handbag maker Coach is out with a strong report, and a hike to its dividends, suggesting that the high-end shopper is still robust.

P.S.: And here’s another one: UnderArmor just beat earnings.

P.P.S: Remember when higher commodity prices were supposed to slam earnings this quarter?

MORE: 3M strong. Cummins Engine, super strong.

Markets, which had been a little weak earlier, are now pointed nicely higher.

