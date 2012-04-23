A Complete Checklist For This Week's Big Earnings Announcements

Earnings season continues its rapid pace this week, when a third of Dow and S&P 500 components announce quarterly results.



The reporters vary heavily, with names like Exxon Mobil, Netflix, Apple, and Boeing all set to announce. Investors will be looking to 2012 guidance to gauge if low earnings estimates set before the season began hold any weight.

Below is this week’s earnings announcement calendar along with consensus EPS estimates. Take stock of who you have stock in:

Monday, April 16, 2012:

SunTrust Banks (STI): $0.33

Eaton (ETNI): $0.90

DR Horton (DHII): $0.03

BE Aerospace (BEAVI): $0.63

Xerox (XRXI): $0.22

ConocoPhillips (COP): $2.08

Netflix (NFLX): -$0.27

Texas Instruments (TXN): $0.17

Illumina (ILMN): $0.32

Ameriprise Financial (AMP): $1.39

Hasbro (HAS): $0.07

Brinker International (EAT): $0.56

Tuesday, April 17, 2012:

Kansas City Southern (KSU): $0.72

CIT Group (CIT): -$1.43

AK Steel Holding (AKS): -$0.12

Air Products & Chemicals (APD): $1.33

United Technologies (UTX): $1.20

Baker Hughes (BHI): $0.83

RadioShack (RSH): $0.04

Ryder System (R): $0.58

Western Union (WU): $0.40

Boyd Gaming (BYD): $0.08

McGraw-Hill Cos (MHP): $0.48

AT&T (T): $0.57

Panera Bread (PNRA): $1.34

Amgen (AMGN): $1.46

Norfolk Southern (NSC): $1.12

Apple (AAPL): $9.95

CBRE Group (CBG): $0.13

Edwards Lifesciences (EW): $0.48

Juniper Networks (JNPR): $0.13

Aflac (AFL): $1.65

PACCAR (PCAR): $0.79

Coach (COH): $0.75

Regions Financial (RF): $0.08

Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD ): $0.96

United States Steel (X): $0.49

3M Co (MMM): $1.48

Hershey (HSY): $0.81

T Rowe Price Group (TROW): $0.77

Wednesday, April 18, 2012:

Virgin Media (VMED): $0.06

Owens Corning (OC): $0.30

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS): $0.48

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX): -$1.62

National Oilwell Varco (NOV): $1.40

Harley-Davidson (HOG): $0.72

Human Genome Sciences (HGSI): -$0.40

MeadWestvaco (MWV): $0.24

Corning (GLW): $0.29

General Dynamics (GD): $1.69

NASDAQ OMX Group (NDAQ): $0.63

Motorola Solutions (MSI): $0.54

Sprint Nextel (S): -$0.40

Southern Co (SO): $0.47

Caterpillar (CAT): $2.13

Boeing (BA): $0.93

Crocs (CROX): $0.26

Las Vegas Sands (LVS): $0.60

Raymond James Financial (RJF): $0.57

Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF): $1.14

Citrix Systems (CTXS): $0.51

Owens-Illinois (OI): $0.65

US Airways Group (LCC): -$0.23

Delta Air Lines (DAL): -$0.04

Nielsen Holdings (NLSN): $0.26

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY): $0.79

Hess Corp (HES): $1.56

Newfield Exploration (NFX): $0.79

Lorillard (LO): $2.00

Zipcar (ZIP): -$0.06

Thursday, April 19, 2012:

Time Warner Cable (TWC): $1.25

Colgate-Palmolive (CL): $1.24

Monster Worldwide (MWW): $0.03

Lockheed Martin (LMT): $1.71

Exxon Mobil (XOM): $2.06

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide (HOT): $0.52

PulteGroup (PHM): -$0.04

CME Group (CME): $4.02

Amylin Pharmaceuticals (AMLN): -$0.29

Moody’s (MCO): $0.69

Coca-Cola Enterprises (CCE): $0.33

Bunge (BG): $1.19

Liz Claiborne (LIZ): -$0.12

Aetna (AET): $1.39

Whirlpool (WHR): $1.08

Raytheon (RTN): $1.16

Altria Group (MO): $0.49

PepsiCo (PEP): $0.67

United Parcel Service (UPS): $1.01

Kellogg (K): $0.99

Ally Financial (ALLY): N/A

Expedia (EXPE): $0.15

VeriSign (VRSN): $0.43

Gilead Sciences (GILD): $0.94

KLA-Tencor (KLAC): $1.10

Amazon.com (AMZN): $0.07

Starbucks (SBUX): $0.39

MetLife (MET): $1.26

Zynga (ZNGA): $0.05

Occidental Petroleum (OXY): $1.95

KBR (KBR): $0.59

MetroPCS Communications (PCS): $0.17

Safeway (SWY): $0.30

Interpublic Group (IPG): -$0.10

Noble Energy (NBL): $1.41

Dow Chemical (DOW): $0.60

Dunkin’ Brands Group (DNKN): $0.23

BorgWarner (BWA): $1.29

Dominion Resources (D): $0.89

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY): $0.64

United Continental Holdings (UAL): -$1.10

JetBlue Airways (JBLU): $0.08

Celgene (CELG): $1.13

Friday, April 20, 2012:

Simon Property Group (SPG): $1.68

Procter & Gamble (PG): $0.92

Merck & Co (MRK): $0.98

KKR & Co (KKR): $0.66

Newell Rubbermaid (NWL): $0.31

Ford Motor (F): $0.36

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT): $0.07

VF Corp (VFC): $1.88

Chevron (CVX): $3.21

Companies are listed in the general order that they will report (before-the-bell announcements are first, with after-the-bell announcements towards the middle-to-end). Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg.

