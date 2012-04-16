A Complete Checklist For This Week's Big Earnings Announcements

Earnings season heats up this week, with 83 companies that make up the S&P 500 announcing quarterly results.



The reporters vary heavily, with names like Citigroup, Coca-Cola, eBay, and Microsoft all set to announce. Investors will be looking to 2012 guidance to gauge if low earnings estimates set before the season began hold any weight.

Below is this week’s earnings announcement calendar along with consensus EPS estimates. Take stock of who you have stock in:

Monday, April 16, 2012:

Gannett Co (GCI): $0.31

Charles Schwab (SCHW): $0.15

Mattel (MAT): $0.07

Citigroup (C): $1.02

Tuesday, April 17, 2012:

Comerica (CMA): $0.56

McMoRan Exploration (MMR): -$0.12

Coca-Cola (KO): $0.87

Northern Trust (NTRS): $0.65

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): $1.35

US Bancorp (USB): $0.64

Goldman Sachs Group (GS): $3.55

WW Grainger (GWW): $2.52

Cree (CREE): $0.21

Stryker (SYK): $0.99

CSX Corp (CSX): $0.38

Intel Corp (INTC): $0.50

United Rentals (URI): $0.08

International Business Machines (IBM): $2.65

Yahoo! (YHOO): $0.18

USG (USG): -$0.42

Omnicom Group (OMC): $0.69

TD Ameritrade Holding (AMTD): $0.26

State Street (STT): $0.87

Wednesday, April 18, 2012:

Halliburton (HAL): $0.86

BlackRock (BLK): $3.03

Abbott Laboratories (ABT): $1.00

First Republic (FRC): $0.67

Knight Capital Group (KCG): $0.30

Bank of New York Mellon (BK): $0.52

New York Community Bancorp (NYB): $0.26

QUALCOMM (QCOM): $0.96

Marriott International (MAR): $0.29

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK): $1.12

Yum! Brands (YUM): $0.72

American Express (AXP): $1.01

SLM Corp (SLM): $0.52

VMware (VMW): $0.60

Polycom (PLCM): $0.23

Kinder Morgan Energy Partners (KMP): $0.64

eBay (EBAY): $0.52

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC): $1.48

Thursday, April 19, 2012:

EI du Pont (DD): $1.54

travellers Cos (TRV): $1.51

Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold (FCX): $0.85

Swift Transportation (SWFT): $0.14

KeyCorp (KEY): $0.19

Laboratory Corp of America (LH): $1.65

BB&T (BBT): $0.58

Sherwin-Williams (SHW): $0.94

UnitedHealth Group (UNH): $1.17

Southwest Airlines (LUV): -$0.05

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): $0.36

Philip Morris International (PM): $1.19

Bank of America (BAC): $0.12

EMC (EMC): $0.36

Morgan Stanley (MS): $0.44

Verizon Communications (VZ): $0.57

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): $1.92

Capital One Financial (COF): $1.43

NCR Corp (NCR): $0.34

SanDisk (SNDK): $0.67

E*TRADE Financial (ETFC): $0.09

Tempur-Pedic International (TPX): $0.84

Microsoft (MSFT): $0.57

Union Pacific (UNP): $1.63

Peabody Energy (BTU): $0.57

Baxter International (BAX): $1.00

Boston Scientific (BSX): $0.08

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): $0.09

Blackstone Group (BX): $0.39

Friday, April 20, 2012:

McDonald’s (MCD): $1.23

Honeywell International (HON): $0.99

General Electric (GE): $0.33

Under Armour (UA): $0.24

Schlumberger (SLB): $0.98

Johnson Controls (JCI): $0.53

Companies are listed in the general order that they will report (before-the-bell announcements are first, with after-the-bell announcements towards the middle-to-end). Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg.

