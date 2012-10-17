Markets Are Surging, And Three Big Earnings Are Coming Up

Photo: AP Images

With a bit less than an hour to go in the trading day, the Dow is up 105.Markets are a tad off their highs, but have been on a roll all day, ever since reports came out of Europe that Spain might be getting closer to asking for a bailout (#drink).



Anyway, after the bell we have three earnings coming up: Intel, IBM, and CSX (the rail company).

Each is a great snapshot into a bigger macro story (especially IBM and CSX… Intel has unique issues), and will be a great early barometer on earnings season.

