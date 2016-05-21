This graph shows how much money you can earn from each college major

Student-loan debt in the US continues to skyrocket. And at $1.2 trillion, it exceeds car loans and credit-card debt figures.

Between 1995 and 2015, the average sticker price for tuition at private colleges increased 179%, compared to an inflation increase 55.1% over the same period, according to the US News & World Report

. At public universities, in-state tuition jumped 296%.

More now than ever, it seems that college students must think carefully about choosing their college majors and the future earning power of their chosen degrees.

With that in mind, Payscale compiled data on lifetime earnings of different majors and degrees to show the future financial impact on a particular course of study.

Take a look below to see where your major and degree lands among the group.





(h/t The Atlantic)

NOW WATCH: Why law school is a waste of money unless you get into a top school



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.