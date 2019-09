Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Yesterday markets generally sagged across the board.Today markets are generally higher.



It’s nothing too dramatic. US futures are only up to the tune of 0.2%, and European markets are up on a similar scale.

Gold, silver, and oil are also ticking up a bit.

News is fairly quiet at the moment.

