A Quick Look At The Sectors Beating Earnings Expectations

Companies accounting for more than 40% of the S&P 500’s market cap have reported earnings in the past two weeks, and results so far have been solid.According to UBS research, excluding financials, EPS and revenues have topped consensus estimates by 2% and 1%, respectively. That’s smaller than in the past, but supports analysts’ views that earnings haven’t collapsed just yet.
UBS breaks down by sector how many companies beat, how many missed, and by how much these sectors beat or missed.
Note: The referenced UBS note was published before today’s earnings announcement. Slides are ordered by the size of the earnings surprise.
Beats & Misses: 19 beat; 13 miss
Earnings Growth (YoY): -15.6%*
Some Companies That Beat: Bank of America, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley
*Excluding Debt Valuation Adjustments and Other Accounting Adjustments
Beats & Misses: 4 beat; 2 miss
Earnings Growth (YoY): 16.5%
Some Companies That Beat: Freeport-McMoran, Monsanto
Beats & Misses: 1 beat; 0 miss
Earnings Growth (YoY): 7.7%
Company That Beat: Verizon Communications
Beats & Misses: 19 beat; 4 miss
Earnings Growth (YoY): 17.6%
Some Companies That Beat: eBay, Intel, International Business Machines
Beats & Misses: 3 beat; 3 miss
Earnings Growth (YoY): 44.0%
Some Companies That Beat: Halliburton, Noble Energy
Beats & Misses: 9 beat; 2 miss
Earnings Growth (YoY): 2.0%
Some Companies That Beat: Amgen, Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson
Beats & Misses: 15 beat; 5 miss
Earnings Growth (YoY): 8.3%
Some Companies That Beat: McDonald's, V.F. Corporation
Beats & Misses: 15 beat; 1 miss
Earnings Growth (YoY): 16.1%
Some Companies That Beat: Caterpillar, Honeywell International, United Technologies
Beats & Misses: 9 beat; 2 miss
Earnings Growth (YoY): 13.6%
Some Companies That Beat: Coca-Cola, Philip Morris
