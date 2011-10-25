A Quick Look At The Sectors Beating Earnings Expectations

Eric Platt
Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Companies accounting for more than 40% of the S&P 500’s market cap have reported earnings in the past two weeks, and results so far have been solid.According to UBS research, excluding financials, EPS and revenues have topped consensus estimates by 2% and 1%, respectively. That’s smaller than in the past, but supports analysts’ views that earnings haven’t collapsed just yet.

UBS breaks down by sector how many companies beat, how many missed, and by how much these sectors beat or missed.

Note: The referenced UBS note was published before today’s earnings announcement. Slides are ordered by the size of the earnings surprise.

Financials: MISS by 10.7%*

Beats & Misses: 19 beat; 13 miss

Earnings Growth (YoY): -15.6%*

Some Companies That Beat: Bank of America, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley

Source: UBS

*Excluding Debt Valuation Adjustments and Other Accounting Adjustments

Materials: MISS by 0.4%

Beats & Misses: 4 beat; 2 miss

Earnings Growth (YoY): 16.5%

Some Companies That Beat: Freeport-McMoran, Monsanto

Source: UBS

Telecom: BEAT by 0.6%

Beats & Misses: 1 beat; 0 miss

Earnings Growth (YoY): 7.7%

Company That Beat: Verizon Communications

Source: UBS

Technology: BEAT by 1.6%

Beats & Misses: 19 beat; 4 miss

Earnings Growth (YoY): 17.6%

Some Companies That Beat: eBay, Intel, International Business Machines

Source: UBS

Energy: BEAT by 1.9%

Beats & Misses: 3 beat; 3 miss

Earnings Growth (YoY): 44.0%

Some Companies That Beat: Halliburton, Noble Energy

Source: UBS

Health Care: BEAT by 2.0%

Beats & Misses: 9 beat; 2 miss

Earnings Growth (YoY): 2.0%

Some Companies That Beat: Amgen, Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson

Source: UBS

Consumer Discretionary: BEAT by 2.6%

Beats & Misses: 15 beat; 5 miss

Earnings Growth (YoY): 8.3%

Some Companies That Beat: McDonald's, V.F. Corporation

Source: UBS

Industrials: BEAT by 2.6%

Beats & Misses: 15 beat; 1 miss

Earnings Growth (YoY): 16.1%

Some Companies That Beat: Caterpillar, Honeywell International, United Technologies

Source: UBS

Consumer Staples: BEAT by 4.2%

Beats & Misses: 9 beat; 2 miss

Earnings Growth (YoY): 13.6%

Some Companies That Beat: Coca-Cola, Philip Morris

Source: UBS

