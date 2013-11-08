Here's Why The Idea Of Getting Brand Content To Go Viral Is So Enticing, And So Hard To Accomplish

When a brand posts content on social sites and it goes viral that translates to mega-exposure on the cheap. Everyone talks about and shares the biggest successes in this vein, like Oreo’s iconic “You Can Dunk In The Dark” Super Bowl campaign, which raked in 525 million impressions.

Brands wants to create powerful earned media content, and agencies routinely pitch their ability to generate earned media successes.

However, in a recent report from BI Intelligence, we find that despite agencies’ assurances, earned media is too often an afterthought, and there is still a huge bias toward maximizing ad spend, whether in conjunction with earned media or not. Why? Because strong earned media content — the only kind that really works — requires a commitment of time and energy, with uncertain metrics and payoffs. We delve into the promise and the difficulties of an earned media strategy.

Here’s how the earned media landscape is shaping up:

In the report, we carefully define what exactly earned media means in the context of a modern social media strategy, analyse how to make earned media via social media a strategic focus, detail the various different approaches and methodologies brands are using to generate earned media via social media, and look at the various benefits and potential disadvantages of generating earned media via social media.

In full, the report:

