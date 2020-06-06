An early Zoom investor reportedly made over $1.5 billion during the company's stunning surge

Reuters The Zoom Video Communications logo is pictured at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York

An early investor and former board member of Zoom Video made big gains from the company’s surge in profits, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Samuel Chen’s firm Digital Mobile Venture participated in Zoom’s early funding rounds and now has a 3.8% stake in the video-conferencing juggernaut.

Chen reportedly said he considered himself “lucky” to have had the early investment opportunity in Zoom.

About a decade ago, Samuel Chen, a little-known investor from Taiwan, began to invest in the now popular video-conferencing app Zoom, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Fast forward a 10 years and Chen’s stake in Zoom is worth more than $US1 billion, Bloomberg reported. Chen – who once sat on Zoom’s board – controls around 3.8% of the company through his firm Digital Mobile Venture.

His company participated in Zoom’s early funding rounds, and controls a $US1.6 billion stake on the assumption that its stock holdings are the same from its last disclosure at the end of March, Bloomberg said.

Chen’s firm is the biggest shareholder of a navigation software maker in California called Telenav. Telenav’s chief executive H.P. Jin reportedly introduced Chen to Zoom’s founder Eric Yuan.

Chen, who is also a board member of Taiwanese circuit-maker Sonix Technology, does not engage in daily operations of the firm, Bloomberg said, citing Shumin Huang, a spokesperson for Sonix.

He considers himself lucky with respect to his investment in Zoom, according to Huang.

Zoom Video shot to stock-market fame after the coronavirus pandemic led to employees and workers staying home and using the video-conferencing technology to conduct remote meetings.

Zoom, which trades with the ticker ZM, is up roughly 229% year-to-date. Its spiralling popularity makes its shares an interesting bet for investors.



