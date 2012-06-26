This Investor Made Over $200 Million On The Yammer Deal

George Zachary, a general partner at Charles River Ventures which was one of the first investors in Yammer, told Bloomberg West in an interview on Monday that he expects Yammer’s founder and CEO David Sacks will stick around at Microsoft for at least a couple more years.



“I know he is excited to go there and make it work,” Zachary said in the interview. “Usually, most entrepreneurs are at a large company anywhere from two to four years. I could easily see David being there for at least that time period. He is very excited about it.”

