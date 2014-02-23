Meet 15 Of The First WhatsApp Employees -- Many Of Them Are Probably Set For Life

WhatsApp Julia Reznikov was only at WhatsApp for a handful of months so she might not have gotten WhatsApp stock. She joined Federated Media then Google.

When WhatsApp was acquired a few days ago for $US19 billion, it had a fairly small team.

55 people work for WhatsApp; 32 of them are engineers. The rest mostly handle customer support.

We rounded up some of the earliest WhatsApp’s employees on LinkedIn. These people are responsible for creating the fastest growing social network ever. 450 million people use WhatsApp every month.

Many of the early employees were former Yahooers, just like WhatsApp co-founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton.

Which employees did we miss? Leave the names in the comments.

Jan Koum is the co-founder of WhatsApp. He's now a billionaire. Co-founded WhatsApp in February 2009 Role: CEO and 'Senior Tweet Manager' Previous Job: Infrastructure Engineering for Yahoo Igor Solomennikov was one of the first employees. He joined the same month WhatsApp launched. Igor posted this photo to Instagram shortly after the acquisition news was announced. Joined WhatsApp: February 2009 -- Present Role: Software Engineer Previous Job: iPhone developer at Injoit Julia Reznikov was only at WhatsApp for a handful of months so she might not have gotten WhatsApp stock. She joined Federated Media then Google Julia Reznikov Joined WhatsApp: March 2009 -- August 2009 Role: Marketing/PR Coordinator Current Job: Platform Account Manager at Google Charles Kung wasn't ever employed by WhatsApp, but he was an advisor who may have participated in WhatsApp's $US250,000 seed round. A businessman looks at his mobile phone as he walks in the financial area of Pudong in Shanghai May 30, 2013. Kung was a former Yahoo engineer-turned angel investor who started advising WhatsApp in March 2009. His LinkedIn profile says he's 'semi-retired.' Maybe now he'll be fully retired. Chris Peiffer was an old friend of Koum's who was hired to build WhatsApp's Blackberry version. 'I was sceptical,' he told Forbes thinking, 'People have SMS, right?' Joined WhatsApp: October 2009 -- April 2013 Role: Engineer Current Job: Engineer at Touchpoint Restaurant Innovations Brian Acton joined WhatsApp a few months after Jan Koum launched it but he's still considered a WhatsApp co-founder. Co-founded WhatsApp in November 2009 Role: Co-founder Previous Job: VP of Engineering at Yahoo Michael Donohue is another early WhatsApp employee who worked on the BlackBerry product. Joined WhatsApp: June 2010 -- Present Role: Mobile app developer Previous Job: Senior Software Engineer, QVT Alexander Lin can't escape WhatsApp. He left WhatsApp in 2011 and joined Facebook. Now they'll be reunited. Joined WhatsApp: June 2010 -- July 2011 Role: Android Developer Current job: Software engineer, Facebook Bryan O'Connor, like WhatsApp's co-founders, used to work for Yahoo. Joined WhatsApp: November 2010 -- Present Role: Software Engineer Previous Job: Yahoo Kevin Christensen worked for language translation app MyGengo before joining WhatsApp in early 2011. Kevin Christensen Joined WhatsApp: March 2011 -- Present Role: Customer Support Previous Job: Translator, MyGengo Rick Reed was another former Yahooer who joined WhatsApp early on. Rick Reed Joined WhatsApp: June 2011 -- Present Role: 'Deputy Prime Minister for Throughput' Previous Job: Engineer, Yahoo Derek Konigsberg is one of 32 engineers who works for WhatsApp. Joined WhatsApp: October 2011 -- Present Role: Software Engineer Previous Job: Engineer, Cobham Analytic Solutions Neeraj Arora was called WhatsApp's 'secret weapon' by the company's investor, Jim Goetz. Neeraj Arora Joined WhatsApp: November 2011 -- Present Role: 'Business Guy' Previous Job: Google Andrew Sveikauskas worked at Microsoft before joining WhatsApp. Andrew Sveikauskas Joined WhatsApp: November 2011 -- Present Role: Software engineer Previous Job: Software engineer, Microsoft Bonus: Jim Goetz led multiple rounds of financing in WhatsApp and made giant returns for Sequoia Capital. Sequoia's Jim Goetz Goetz first invested in WhatsApp in 2011. He also led a $US50 million Series C round in WhatsApp and is on the company's board. He was with the founders when they signed the $US19 billion Facebook deal. Now don't miss: Matt Cohler WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees >>

